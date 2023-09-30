Leeds United visit the south coast this weekend where Daniel Farke will hope to extend the Whites’ unbeaten run to seven consecutive league games at the expense of Russell Martin’s Southampton.

Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)

Leeds will look to build on their recent form by seeing off fellow relegated side Southampton on the south coast this afternoon. Avoiding defeat will see the Whites go seven unbeaten in the league for the first time since Marcelo Bielsa’s squad secured ninth place in the Premier League two years ago.

Farke briefly worked with Saints boss Martin during a crossover spell at Norwich City as the latter’s playing career wound down. The Leeds manager only had positive things to say in regard to his opposite number, stating in his pre-match press conference on Thursday it was a matter of when, not if, Southampton’s fortunes improve.

The Saints currently sit 15th after eight Championship fixtures, while Leeds are sixth. Both teams have won three of their league outings this season, but crucially Leeds have been beaten just once, while Southampton have lost each of their last four.