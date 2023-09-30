Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Southampton vs Leeds United live: Team news as Farke names unchanged lineup, goal & score updates from St. Mary's

Leeds United visit the south coast this weekend where Daniel Farke will hope to extend the Whites’ unbeaten run to seven consecutive league games at the expense of Russell Martin’s Southampton.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)
Leeds visit St. Mary's Stadium this weekend (Pic: Getty Images)

Leeds will look to build on their recent form by seeing off fellow relegated side Southampton on the south coast this afternoon. Avoiding defeat will see the Whites go seven unbeaten in the league for the first time since Marcelo Bielsa’s squad secured ninth place in the Premier League two years ago.

Farke briefly worked with Saints boss Martin during a crossover spell at Norwich City as the latter’s playing career wound down. The Leeds manager only had positive things to say in regard to his opposite number, stating in his pre-match press conference on Thursday it was a matter of when, not if, Southampton’s fortunes improve.

The Saints currently sit 15th after eight Championship fixtures, while Leeds are sixth. Both teams have won three of their league outings this season, but crucially Leeds have been beaten just once, while Southampton have lost each of their last four.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30.

Southampton vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
11:34 BST

Unchanged

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Daniel Farke sticks with a winning formula in his team selection.

Shackleton and Struijk get the nod over Ayling and Rodon, who remain on the bench. Nobody walking straight back into this team, by the looks of things - they need to earn it.

11:32 BST

Southampton team news

XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Alcaraz, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, A. Armstrong, Kamaldeen

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Holgate, Charles, Edozie, Aribo, Fraser, Adams, Mara

11:30 BSTUpdated 11:31 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Georginio

Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Rodon, Gruev, Gray, Gelhardt, Bamford, Anthony, Poveda

11:21 BST

Arrivals

No real surprises. Bamford is here, though.

11:04 BST

Stats

Southampton conceded the most goals (19) and made most errors directly leading to a shot (6) in the Championship this season.

10:54 BST

Does James retain his starting place?

Team news at 11:30.

09:47 BST

Can Farke match it?

Leeds’ last seven-game unbeaten run in the league came at the end of the 2020/21 campaign when Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost just one of their final 11 Premier League fixtures that season.

09:46 BST

Bamford returns

09:44 BST

Forecast

Beautiful sunny day on the cards for all those away fans travelling down.

Let’s hope the scoreline at 2:30pm is something to be bright and cheery about, too.

09:42 BST

Injury list

Southampton: Jack Stephens, Ross Stewart, Juan Larios

Leeds United: Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence

