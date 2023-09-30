Southampton vs Leeds United live: Team news as Farke names unchanged lineup, goal & score updates from St. Mary's
Leeds will look to build on their recent form by seeing off fellow relegated side Southampton on the south coast this afternoon. Avoiding defeat will see the Whites go seven unbeaten in the league for the first time since Marcelo Bielsa’s squad secured ninth place in the Premier League two years ago.
Farke briefly worked with Saints boss Martin during a crossover spell at Norwich City as the latter’s playing career wound down. The Leeds manager only had positive things to say in regard to his opposite number, stating in his pre-match press conference on Thursday it was a matter of when, not if, Southampton’s fortunes improve.
The Saints currently sit 15th after eight Championship fixtures, while Leeds are sixth. Both teams have won three of their league outings this season, but crucially Leeds have been beaten just once, while Southampton have lost each of their last four.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30.
Southampton vs Leeds United LIVE
Unchanged
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Daniel Farke sticks with a winning formula in his team selection.
Shackleton and Struijk get the nod over Ayling and Rodon, who remain on the bench. Nobody walking straight back into this team, by the looks of things - they need to earn it.
Southampton team news
XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Alcaraz, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, A. Armstrong, Kamaldeen
Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Holgate, Charles, Edozie, Aribo, Fraser, Adams, Mara
Leeds United team news
XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Rodon, Gruev, Gray, Gelhardt, Bamford, Anthony, Poveda
Arrivals
No real surprises. Bamford is here, though.
Stats
Southampton conceded the most goals (19) and made most errors directly leading to a shot (6) in the Championship this season.
Does James retain his starting place?
Team news at 11:30.
Can Farke match it?
Leeds’ last seven-game unbeaten run in the league came at the end of the 2020/21 campaign when Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost just one of their final 11 Premier League fixtures that season.
Bamford returns
Forecast
Beautiful sunny day on the cards for all those away fans travelling down.
Let’s hope the scoreline at 2:30pm is something to be bright and cheery about, too.
Injury list
Southampton: Jack Stephens, Ross Stewart, Juan Larios
Leeds United: Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence