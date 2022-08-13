Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.
This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.
Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.
Keep up to date with all the build-up, confirmed team news, match analysis and post-game reaction here.
Southampton vs Leeds United live: Bamford injured and Rodrigo scores
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:16
Formations
GOOOOOOALLLLLL 1-0 RODRIGO
46’ Southampton fail to clear and Harrison whips in a dangerous ball which Rodrigo flicks past Bazunu at the near post. One-nil.
Second half underway
46’ Away we go for the second half.
HT: Southampton 0-0 Leeds
Bamford injury and the VAR review for Llorente’s last-ditch tackle the only talking points from that half. Dan James on at the half-hour mark with the best chance for the visitors.
Into stoppage time
Yellow Harrison
42’ Intensity of this one falling victim to the weather you suspect. All getting a bit laboured as we approach half-time. A few lazy passes, tackles, clearances from both sides. Free-kick to Southampton near the touchline, Harrison booked for clipping Bella-Kotchap’s ankles.
On a plate
36’ CHANCE! Leeds players queuing up at the back post from a corner to get on the end of Rodrigo’s flick-on. Kristensen and James get in the way of each other and somehow the ball stays out.
34’
Bamford...
27’ Dan James coming on for Patrick Bamford. Not what you want to see.