Southampton vs Leeds United live: Bamford injured and Rodrigo scores

Leeds visit Southampton this afternoon looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier League

By Joe Donnohue
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:11 pm

Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.

This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.

Leeds take on Southampton on the south coast this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Most Popular

Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.

Keep up to date with all the build-up, confirmed team news, match analysis and post-game reaction here.

Southampton vs Leeds United live: Bamford injured and Rodrigo scores

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:16

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:16

Intense

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:11

Formations

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:07

GOOOOOOALLLLLL 1-0 RODRIGO

46’ Southampton fail to clear and Harrison whips in a dangerous ball which Rodrigo flicks past Bazunu at the near post. One-nil.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:05

Second half underway

46’ Away we go for the second half.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:50

HT: Southampton 0-0 Leeds

Bamford injury and the VAR review for Llorente’s last-ditch tackle the only talking points from that half. Dan James on at the half-hour mark with the best chance for the visitors.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:45

Into stoppage time

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:42

Yellow Harrison

42’ Intensity of this one falling victim to the weather you suspect. All getting a bit laboured as we approach half-time. A few lazy passes, tackles, clearances from both sides. Free-kick to Southampton near the touchline, Harrison booked for clipping Bella-Kotchap’s ankles.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:35

On a plate

36’ CHANCE! Leeds players queuing up at the back post from a corner to get on the end of Rodrigo’s flick-on. Kristensen and James get in the way of each other and somehow the ball stays out.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:34

CHANCE

34’

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 15:27

Bamford...

27’ Dan James coming on for Patrick Bamford. Not what you want to see.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SouthamptonBamfordPremier LeagueRalph Hasenhuttl