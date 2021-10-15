Southampton v Leeds United: Where to watch? Who will start? What time is kick-off? How to follow?

Marcelo Bielsa’s players will look to make it two wins in two at St Mary’s tomorrow as two bottom-of-the-table teams hunt points to lift them out of the basement.

Leeds could go as high as 13th tomorrow with a win against Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, but the Whites could be without key players as Kalvin Phillips is fighting to be fit and Raphinha travels back from Brazil after his scintillating full international debut on Thursday night.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Southampton at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Southampton v Leeds will not be broadcast on television.

Pascal Struijk takes on Che Adams. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

You can follow all the action on the YEP’s live blog, where we will be bringing you updates from the line-up announcements all the way through to the final whistle.

Who will start?

Patrick Bamford is definitely out as he recovers from an ankle injury. Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are also out with injury.

Adam Forshaw is available for selection, as are Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison after minor niggles.

Raphinha scores a free-kick against Southampton. Pic: Gareth Copley.

Both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha could possibly play but, when he spoke to the press on Thursday afternoon, Bielsa was unable to confirm either way.

How are Southampton doing?

Southampton are yet to win a Premier League game this season.

James Ward-Prowse sees red at Stamford Bridge. Pic: Clive Rose.

The Saints are 17th in the table, having taken four points from four draws in their opening seven games.

In their last match, Southampton lost 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where key player James Ward-Prowse was shown red for a dangerous tackle. The midfielder is suspended and therefore ineligible to appear against the Whites.

What happened last time the teams met?

The Whites did the double over Hasenhüttl's men last season.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead at at Elland Road in February before goals from Stuart Dallas and Raphinha made it 3-0 to the home side.

On the return fixture, Bamford struck again to put the Whites ahead at St. Mary’s before Tyler Roberts doubled Leeds’ lead in injury time.