Southampton v Leeds United matchday guide: How to get there? Do I need a COVID pass? What bars for away fans?

Leeds travel to the south coast this weekend for their eighth Premier League clash of the season, taking on a Southampton side who are yet to win a league game.

The Whites will hope to make it two wins from two this weekend after claiming their first league victory against Watford before the international break.

With capacity for 32,384 fans, St Mary’s is the largest stadium in the south of England outside of London and will host the two teams who are fighting to climb the table this weekend.

Leeds have been allocated 3,300 seats in the Northam stand. If you’re travelling to the game, here’s everything you need to know about the city and matchdays at Southampton FC:

How to get there?

The official Leeds United coaches, run by Fourway Coaches, depart the Elland Road East Stand at 8am and costs £41.50 for adults, and £34.50 for concessions. You can reach the Leeds United ticket office by calling: 0371 334 1992﻿﻿﻿.

St Mary's stadium, Southampton. Pic: Clive Mason.

By train, you can reach Southampton from Leeds by changing in London or Birmingham. On either route your journey will take about five and a half hours.

St Mary’s is a 20 minute walk from Southampton Central Station, or you can get on a matchday shuttle bus, which will run from 12.30pm until 5.45pm and costs £3 for a return journey.

For taxis, Southampton FC recommend using West Quay Cars or Radio Taxis.

Parking at the stadium is extremely limited and there aren’t opportunities in the surrounding area either. Your best bet is to park in a car park either in the centre or at the Ocean Village Marina and walk to the ground.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl. Pic: Alex Livesey.

If you download the Your Parking Space app, you might be able to bag a residential space closer to the ground for a reasonable price.

How much will it cost?

St Mary’s is now fully cashless so don’t forget your card. Programmes cost £4 and you can get a pint for around £4.20.

Do I need a COVID pass?

Dan James and Diego Llorente celebrate Leeds United's only goal against Watford. Pic: Alex Pantling.

You may be asked to show your COVID-19 status via the NHS app or provide evidence of a negative lateral flow taken within 48 hours of kick-off.

You should not attend the game if you have symptoms.

What am I not permitted to bring to the stadium?

Babies and children under 2, fireworks, pyrotechnics, cameras with detachable lenses, banners that are larger than 3 metres squared or display offensive language, large umbrellas, glassware, bottles, laptops, large bags or suitcases, anything that could be used as a weapon or disrupt others’ enjoyment of the game.

Best matchday bars?

You’ll find both home and away fans in Browns pub just around the corner from the stadium on William Street and or at The Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, a Wetherspoons pub in the Marina.

3,300 fans will travel to Southampton on Saturday. Pic: Jan Kruger.

The largest Wetherspoons bar in town, The Standing Order, is for home fans only.

Where will I sit?

Southampton moved to St Mary’s from the Dell in 2001. It’s a fully enclosed bowl stadium with seats on all corners.

Away fans sit in the Northam stand. Leeds supporters should collect tickets from Ticket Office 3 and enter the stadium by the K, L, and M turnstiles which open 90 mins before kick off.

Sights to see?

With Southampton over 200 miles from Leeds, you might want to make a weekend of it and take in some of the city.

You could learn about the story of the Titanic at the Sea City museum, explore 800 years of history at the Tudor House and Gardens, or go to see a show at the city’s famous Mayflower Theatre.

You can have a lovely walk along Southampton’s historic Town Walls or have a breath of fresh sea air while taking in views of the Solent by strolling along the waterfront.

For more information, including an extensive list of recommended hotels and accommodation, check out Southampton FC’s official Visiting Supporters’ guide.

