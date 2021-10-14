Southampton v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference, injury updates and Raphinha latest

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is holding his pre-Southampton press conference today - and we will bring you everything that is said here.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:40 am

The Whites will return to Premier League action after the two-week October international break with Saturday's 3pm kick-off against Southampton at St Mary's.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm and all of the latest news from United's head coach will follow here.

Leeds are fifth-bottom ahead of the trip to St Mary's, one position and two places above the Saints.

THIRD MEETING: Between Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

  • Whites back in action on Saturday in 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s.
  • Head coach Marcelo Bielsa speaking to the media at 1pm.
Back to business...

The October international break is just about over - apart from for Brazil and Raphinha that is - and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm today for his pre-Southampton press conference. All the latest news to follow here.

