Southampton v Leeds United LIVE - second-half updates and analysis from St Mary's, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips not involved
Leeds United return to Premier League action at Southampton today - and you can follow all of the latest news throughout the day here.
The Saints and Whites are approaching today's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's with just one place and two points separating the two sides.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit climbed to 16th with a 1-0 victory at home to Watford before the international break but Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts dropped to 17th after a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea.
Both sides have key players missing but Leeds winger Raphinha is in contention to play despite playing 71 minutes for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.
The YEP's live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from St Mary's on the south coast.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:07
- 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s
- Two points and one place between the two sides
- Leeds 16th on six points, just ahead of 17th-placed Saints
That sums it up
51 Klich breaks through the middle, lays it off to Rodrigo on the edge of the box but he is tackled and Saints clear
Leeds booking
47: For Roberts, pulls back Diallo
Chance Southampton
47: Leeds cut open through the middle, Djenepo cuts inside from the left but shot saved
No changes for Leeds
That’s a big call after a half like that
Changes definitely needed
Forshaw would be a good shout in a bid to try and help the centre midfield. But really this looks set up for Gelhardt - and possibly Summerville too. Very little from Rodrigo
HALF TIME
45: We finally had a shot from Leeds on 45 minutes, Roberts from the edge of the box, flew over the top right
Ouch, a nasty one for Cooper
41: Flattened by Elyounossi who catches him with his arm, seems okay though
Dan James
39: Is the only one offering a threat, storms forward down the left but after a couple of touched from Roberts, James’ cross is gathered by McCarthy
A change on the wings
38: Harrison and James have swapped but it’s made no difference so far, nothing coming through midfield for Leeds
All hands on deck at the back
37: A cross from the left scrambled clear. Leeds need half time big time