Southampton v Leeds United LIVE - early team news as Raphinha bids to complete rapid turnaround at St Mary's

Leeds United return to Premier League action at Southampton today - and you can follow all of the latest news throughout the day here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 11:30 am
BACK TO BUSINESS: For Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

The Saints and Whites are approaching today's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's with just one place and two points separating the two sides.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit climbed to 16th with a 1-0 victory at home to Watford before the international break but Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts dropped to 17th after a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea.

Both sides have key players missing but Leeds winger Raphinha is in contention to play despite playing 71 minutes for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.

The YEP's live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from St Mary's on the south coast.

Southampton v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:39

  • 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s
  • Two points and one place between the two sides
  • Leeds 16th on six points, just ahead of 17th-placed Saints
Player arrivals - Phillips with the Whites

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:35

Kalvin Phillips

Is here, out on the pitch. Tyler Roberts follows him out

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:34

Here come some more

Struijk, Summerville, Shackleton, Drameh, Cresswell, Meslier, Greenwood, Firpo among those out on the pitch

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:33

Players starting to emerge

Klich first out, then Forshaw

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 12:51

Good afternoon from Southampton!

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 08:28

Predicted Whites line-up...

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 17:31

Marcelo Bielsa on what he expects from Southampton:

