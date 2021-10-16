Southampton v Leeds United LIVE - early team news as Raphinha bids to complete rapid turnaround at St Mary's

BACK TO BUSINESS: For Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

The Saints and Whites are approaching today's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's with just one place and two points separating the two sides.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit climbed to 16th with a 1-0 victory at home to Watford before the international break but Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts dropped to 17th after a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea.

Both sides have key players missing but Leeds winger Raphinha is in contention to play despite playing 71 minutes for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.