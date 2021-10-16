Southampton v Leeds United LIVE - early team news as Raphinha bids to complete rapid turnaround at St Mary's
Leeds United return to Premier League action at Southampton today - and you can follow all of the latest news throughout the day here.
The Saints and Whites are approaching today's 3pm kick-off at St Mary's with just one place and two points separating the two sides.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit climbed to 16th with a 1-0 victory at home to Watford before the international break but Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts dropped to 17th after a 3-1 reverse at Chelsea.
Both sides have key players missing but Leeds winger Raphinha is in contention to play despite playing 71 minutes for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning.
The YEP's live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from St Mary's on the south coast.
Southampton v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:39
- 3pm kick-off at St Mary’s
- Two points and one place between the two sides
- Leeds 16th on six points, just ahead of 17th-placed Saints
Player arrivals - Phillips with the Whites
Kalvin Phillips
Is here, out on the pitch. Tyler Roberts follows him out
Here come some more
Struijk, Summerville, Shackleton, Drameh, Cresswell, Meslier, Greenwood, Firpo among those out on the pitch
Players starting to emerge
Klich first out, then Forshaw