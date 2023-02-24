Southampton U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Team news, goal and score updates in table-topping PL2 clash
Leeds United’s Under-21 side visit Southampton this evening where the young Whites can leapfrog their opponents back into first place having relinquished their grip on top spot since the turn of the year
Leeds’ youngsters put an end to their four-match winless streak earlier this week with victory over Aston Villa at Elland Road. A 2-1 win with goals from first-teamer Brenden Aaronson and Under-21s regular Sean McGurk mean Leeds go into this evening’s fixture with their tails up.
Southampton have lost teenage prodigy Jimmy-Jay Morgan to the bright lights of Chelsea’s Cobham academy, but still find themselves atop Premier League 2 Division 2, holding a slender one-point lead over the Whites in second place.
Leeds are looking to bounce back from last season’s relegation with an immediate return to Division 1 but may be forced to go through the play-offs if they cannot defeat Southampton’s Under-21s this evening. Only one side in Division 2 is automatically promoted, while positions 2nd through 5th battle it out in the play-offs for the second available promotion spot.
Build-up, team news, match updates and plenty more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm. Tonight’s fixture is untelevised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Southampton U21s 1-2 Leeds United U21s LIVE
Leeds in front at the break and deservedly so. Mateo Joseph with the opener, followed up by Jeremiah Mullen adding a second with his head. James Bree reduced the arrears for the hosts but visitors really mean business.
31’ Opening half hour has seen Leeds with the bit between their teeth. Two goals up, against a team featuring Southampton first-teamers; pressing, intensity, chance creation all spot on. Also, Charlie Allen got that dawg in him. Relentless.
12' A third 1-on-1 inside the opening 15 minutes. Snowdon breaks forward and finds the free run of Charlie Allen down the right. McCarthy saves well again. Need to make these opportunities count as the home side also carry a threat.
9' Perkins could have two himself already. Another 1-on-1 with McCarthy, this time inside the penalty area. Saints 'keeper spreads himself well and thwarts Perkins' effort. Leeds mean business tonight.