Southampton U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates in table-topping PL2 clash
Leeds United’s Under-21 side visit Southampton this evening where the young Whites can leapfrog their opponents back into first place having relinquished their grip on top spot since the turn of the year
Leeds’ youngsters put an end to their four-match winless streak earlier this week with victory over Aston Villa at Elland Road. A 2-1 win with goals from first-teamer Brenden Aaronson and Under-21s regular Sean McGurk mean Leeds go into this evening’s fixture with their tails up.
Southampton have lost teenage prodigy Jimmy-Jay Morgan to the bright lights of Chelsea’s Cobham academy, but still find themselves atop Premier League 2 Division 2, holding a slender one-point lead over the Whites in second place.
Leeds are looking to bounce back from last season’s relegation with an immediate return to Division 1 but may be forced to go through the play-offs if they cannot defeat Southampton’s Under-21s this evening. Only one side in Division 2 is automatically promoted, while positions 2nd through 5th battle it out in the play-offs for the second available promotion spot.
Build-up, team news, match updates and plenty more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm. Tonight’s fixture is untelevised due to Premier League broadcast restrictions.
Southampton U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE
XI: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Debayo, Mullen, Ferguson, Gyabi, Spencer, Snowdon, Allen, Perkins, Joseph (c)
Subs: Christy, Douglas, Coleman, Thomas, Crew
Only five games remain after tonight’s fixture, meaning there can be no room for error. Leeds will hope to avoid allowing Southampton to go four points clear at the top, in the competition’s solitary automatic promotion place, if they can help it.
Team news on the way within the next hour.
1. Southampton: 30pts
2. LEEDS UNITED: 29pts
3. Nottingham Forest: 28pts
4. Norwich City: 26pts
5. West Bromwich Albion: 23pts
6. Aston Villa: 21pts
7. Middlesbrough: 21pts
8. Newcastle United: 15pts
9. Sunderland: 14pts
10. Stoke City: 8pts
11. Derby County: 1pt
Leeds’ Under-21s are on the south coast this evening. A big fixture in their season, less than 24 hours before the first-team take on Southampton in the Premier League.
Unlike the seniors, tonight’s game concerns the top of the table and the race for promotion. Updates here throughout the evening.