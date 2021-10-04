Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Jamie Shackleton shares first win relief

Jamie Shackleton saluted Saturday's victory against Watford as mission accomplished - mixed in with a sense of Leeds United relief.

Asked if the first win of the season came as a relief on LUTV, Shackleton admitted: "I think so.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It took us a few games to get that first win but we have got it and it's something to go and build on now.

"We controlled large parts of the game and when you are on top you want to build up a bit of a lead.

"But at the end of the day that one goal was enough and we came away with three points which is the most important thing at the end of the day."

Southampton dealt blow ahead of Whites hosting

Southampton are set to be without their star man for the Premier League hosting of Leeds United after the international break.

Saints captain and England international James Ward-Prowse was eventually shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Chelsea after catching Jorginho with a late challenge 13 minutes from time.

Ward-Prowse was initially only booked by referee Martin Atkinson but the yellow card became a red after the intervention of the game's video assistant referee Mike Dean who instructed Atkinson to check the tackle on his monitor.

Atkinson returned to give Ward-Prowse his marching orders and the Saints captain will now face a three-game ban, unless the Saints are successful if choosing to appeal to the decision with the FA.

Leeds will face Southampton in both sides' first game back after the October international break in a 3pm kick-off at St Mary's on Saturday, October 16.

Latest Premier League rumours

Reports in the Daily Mirror suggest that Leeds United are ready to double Kalvin Phillips's wages, which will see him take home around £100,000 per week and become the highest earner at the club. The YEP understands that talks are currently ongoing between the Yorkshire Pirlo's representatives and the Whites.

Ivorian defender Serge Aurier who is currently a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, is set to join Spanish side Villarreal. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the Old Trafford club are committed to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side have won one of their last four games. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are the latest club to enter the race to sign German forward Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea. (Transfer Market Web)