Southampton dealt major blow ahead of Leeds United visit with star man set to miss Whites clash

Saints captain and England international James Ward-Prowse was eventually shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Chelsea after catching Jorginho with a late challenge 13 minutes from time.

Ward-Prowse was initially only booked by referee Martin Atkinson but the yellow card became a red after the intervention of the game's video assistant referee Mike Dean who instructed Atkinson to check the tackle on his monitor.

Atkinson returned to give Ward-Prowse his marching orders and the Saints captain will now face a three-game ban, unless the Saints are successful if choosing to appeal to the decision with the FA.

OFF: Southampton captain James-Ward Prowse, right, is show a straight red card by referee Martin Atkinson in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, meaning he now faces a three-game ban. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Leeds will face Southampton in both sides' first game back after the October international break in a 3pm kick-off at St Mary's on Saturday, October 16.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites jumped above the Saints via Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Watford which has left Leeds 16th, three points clear of the drop zone and two points ahead of fourth-bottom Southampton - the team below them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are still seeking their first win of the new following four draws and three defeats.

Ward-Prowse had put the Saints level at 1-1 when netting a penalty against Chelsea but the Blues netted twice in the final 13 minutes following his dismissal.

