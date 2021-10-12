Having failed to record a single win in their opening six games of the new Premier League season, the Whites felt a ‘necessity’ to beat Watford according to Shackleton’s team-mate Rodrigo and duly obliged with a 1-0 victory.

That gave everyone at Elland Road and Thorp Arch a much-needed and timely boost ahead of a fortnight’s break, Shackleton told the YEP.

“It was important we got that first win on the board going into the international break that we’re in now,” said the utility man.

“It was important that the mood was lifted and I’d say it has done that.”

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa granted some time off to the players not involved in international action last week but preparations are now in full swing for a return to action at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Last season Leeds picked up six points against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men, beating them 3-0 at Elland Road and 2-0 away from home.

The Saints are currently one of four sides sitting below Leeds in the table with no wins to their name, but they have drawn four and Hasenhüttl is content that they have had opportunities to pick up three points from games so far.

MOOD LIFTED - Jamie Shackleton and Leeds United picked up a first win of the Premier League season against Watford and return to action at Southampton on Saturday. Pic: Getty

Before the break he was targeting a first victory in the next tranche of games, starting with the Leeds clash. But Shackleton says Leeds are out to build on the Watford result and he himself is out to play a part.

“It’s another chance to hopefully put a bit of a run together to go and get that second win straight after the first one,” he said.

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do.