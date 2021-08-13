'Something has been missing' - message to the fans from Leeds United captain Liam Cooper

Being a professional footballer has its obvious perks, but you can’t play for a club like Leeds United at this level, without being driven by a passion for the game.

The final nine matches of the 2019/20 season and my first year captaining my club in the Premier League has been a dream, but something has been missing.

A small element of what gives us the level of passion required… You.

MESSAGE: To Leeds United's fans from Whites captain Liam Cooper, above, ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images.

I can’t wait to see, and more importantly hear you all at Old Trafford. There is no doubt that you will out sing those in red and please believe me when I say that we hear you and we thank you.

We’ve been trying to prepare the boys who signed last year and the ones we’ve brought in this summer for what’s to come, especially at Elland Road. It’s the only place for us.

This year is going to be tough.

There will be good times, there will be bad times, but I know you will stick with us. We need your support driving us on.

On behalf of the players in the dressing room, the staff at Thorp Arch and the staff at Elland Road, we thank you for everything.

2021/22, here we go. Let’s do the city proud.

