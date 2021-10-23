Leeds United's players celebrate at Elland Road following Rodrigo's late penalty. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@TSSLUFC Deserved something from that. Frustrating defending perhaps cost us more. #LUFC

@OllieSunderland That’s the LEAST we deserved from that game. Solid performance. Rodrigo really stepped up in that second half! #LUFC

@georgerayner4 The performance wasn’t perfect … but what ever team you support you just want to see 110% effort… and that was there today … #lufc

@V2Harris Joffy Gelhardt. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #lufc

@Stuawil19 Fantastic performance today really deserved a win not a draw. Playing like that will be a great boost in confidence! #lufc

@glennlife That almost feels like three points, in a strange way. Hopefully this can be a springboard to better things... #lufc

@MichaelaStuart4 Outstanding performance from Cooper, man of the match today #lufc

@turtfromthedon Joe Geldhart is going to be some player! Absolutely sensational from the young lad. Future England forward #lufc

@CaptNorth When Raphinha went off, I pretty much conceded defeat, lol. But the way we pushed and the incredible atmosphere, it felt like stoppage time for the last 20mins. Gelhardt & Summerville looked great. Happy to see Rodrigo get his first goal too, thought he did well today. #lufc

@lufcZxch my word gelhardt is a special talent #

@ichambers85 Feels like a big point. More importantly, that 2nd half was the Leeds team we remember. Much more like it. Joffy looked very good and probably should have scored. #lufc

@DanSamme Im all for tempering expectations but I think Joffy Geldhart might go down as Leeds' best player of all time.

@jalager Immense draw if ever there's such a thing, and absolutely the very least #lufc deserved from that game. Youth really stepping up when we need them, Gelhardt immense in only his second PL game and makes the difference in the end. Please god let Rapha be okay. On on on! #LEEWOL