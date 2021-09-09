Playing alongside Declan Rice in the midfield once again, the 25-year-old took an early yellow card that appeared to dictate how physically invested he could be in certain challenges but he coped with the pressure well.
This is how the national media rated his performance in what was his 17th international cap since a September 8, 2020 debut against Denmark.
1. Daily Mail - 6.5
The Mail's Daniel Matthews saw a great improvement from Phillips after a 'ragged start' while noting his discipline as well as the missed chance to play in Kane.
2. Football 365 - NA
No numerical rating. Dave Tickner credited Phillips' tightrope routine after the yellow, highlighted the 'safe option' when he didn't play in Kane and praised the screening job he and Rice do.
3. Sky Sports - 7
Sky's England correspondent saw a marked improvement in Phillips after the break, particular in his passing, while noting the 'ludicrous' early booking.
4. The National - 5
Luke Thrower thought Phillips struggled, saw the yellow card hampering the midfielder's game and felt the Leeds man was guilty of misplaced passes.