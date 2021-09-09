BIG YEAR - Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has earned 17 caps in his first year as an England international, playing in a Euro 2020 final to boot. Pic: Getty

'Solid,' 'composed,' 'lacking imagination,' 'up tempo' - how national media rated Leeds United and England's Kalvin Phillips in Poland draw

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips marked a full year in Gareth Southgate's England team with another 90 minutes against Poland in Warsaw.

By Graham Smyth
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:44 pm

Playing alongside Declan Rice in the midfield once again, the 25-year-old took an early yellow card that appeared to dictate how physically invested he could be in certain challenges but he coped with the pressure well.

This is how the national media rated his performance in what was his 17th international cap since a September 8, 2020 debut against Denmark.

1. Daily Mail - 6.5

The Mail's Daniel Matthews saw a great improvement from Phillips after a 'ragged start' while noting his discipline as well as the missed chance to play in Kane.

Photo Sales

2. Football 365 - NA

No numerical rating. Dave Tickner credited Phillips' tightrope routine after the yellow, highlighted the 'safe option' when he didn't play in Kane and praised the screening job he and Rice do.

Photo Sales

3. Sky Sports - 7

Sky's England correspondent saw a marked improvement in Phillips after the break, particular in his passing, while noting the 'ludicrous' early booking.

Photo Sales

4. The National - 5

Luke Thrower thought Phillips struggled, saw the yellow card hampering the midfielder's game and felt the Leeds man was guilty of misplaced passes.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3