'So wrong' - Ian Wright fumes at VAR in Leeds United clash against Watford and highlights Hornets injustice

Leeds dominated Saturday's Premier League fixture against their visitors but only led 1-0 at the break via an instinctive Diego Llorente strike from a Raphinha corner.

United squandered several good openings to increase their advantage and were denied strong claims for a penalty when Dan James was prevented from latching on to a Rodrigo through ball by the outstretched arm of William Ekong.

Referee Simon Hooper waved play on, the game's video assistant referee Lee Mason not intervening, and Wright agreed that United could have been given a spot kick.

CONTENTIOUS: Watford's Christian Kabasele, grounded, tangles with Leeds United captain Liam Cooper before poking the ball past Illan Meslier after he dropped a corner, only to see the goal disallowed. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

But the former Arsenal striker could not fathom how Watford were denied what looked like being an equaliser in the second half when keeper Illan Meslier dropped a corner, allowing Christian Kabasele to hook the ball home from close range.

As Watford raced away to celebrate, referee Hooper judged that Kabasele had fouled Whites captain Liam Cooper before scoring but Wright says Hooper and moreover VAR Mason got the incident the wrong way round.

"Yes, they absolutely should have had a goal," Wright insisted on Match of the Day.

"This is the kind of thing that could turn it around for you.

"Kabasele is being fouled by Cooper, he grabs his shirt and then he grabs around his back and then he's pulled him down.

"I cannot understand how that's not clear and obvious once you see that.

"It should have been overturned, one million per cent.

"With the VAR, they have got that so wrong for Watford.

"They haven't played well but they could have still come out of that with something and then maybe could start building on that for something."

