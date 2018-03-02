Snow forecast for Middlesbrough: Leeds United fans face freezing Riverside trip

Leeds United fans are being warned to take extra care before and after Friday evening's Championship clash.

Paul Heckingbottom's men travel north tonight to face Middlesbrough at The Riverside and travelling fans are being warned to take extra care due to freezing conditions.

The game was originally under serious threat due to the 'Beast from the East' that has hit much of the country but ground staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly over the last 48 hours to ensure that the game will go ahead as planned.

There is more heavy snow forecast throughout the game and many minor roads remain shut in the Teesside area.

Middlesbrough have warned all fans to be "extra vigilant" in their travel before and after the match with Leeds fans facing the worst of it.

"The management and staff of Middlesbrough Football Club, together with the local authorities and emergency services, have worked extremely hard to ensure this evening’s game could go ahead as planned," a statement read.

"Every effort has been made to ensure the safety and well being of spectators."

"However, we are asking supporters to be extra vigilant, especially on stairways, the concourses, and surrounding areas."