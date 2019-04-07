Six saves from Kiko Casilla as Leeds United only hit Birmingham City target once

LEEDS UNITED again paid the price for squandering chances in Saturday's loss at Birmingham City but six saves from Kiko Casilla also prevented the Blues from adding to their lead.

Despite having 73 per cent of possession, Leeds managed just one shot on target compared to Birmingham's seven.

Whites striker Patrick Bamford squandered two glorious opportunities by prodding a cross from Luke Ayling on to the post and blazing another deliver from Stuart Dallas over the crossbar.

Bamford was also denied by a fine save from Lee Camp to turn his header behind for a corner but that proved Camp's only save with United managing only one shot on target despite again bossing possession.

Marcelo Bielsa's men boasted an an 81 per cent passing success rate and 627 passes compared to Birmingham's 232 with 507 of those successful compared to City's 130.

But the Blues managed seven shorts on target with all but one saved by Casilla apart from the strike from Che Adams one minute before the half hour.

A robust Birmingham outfit also dominated in the air, winning 31 aerial duels compared to United's 17 with Lukas Jutkiewicz dominating and winning 17 of them with Pontus Jansson next best with six.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa also accepted blame for making "not the best decisions" over United's substitutes but it was Dallas who provided one key pass to set up Bamford's chance blazed over the bar.

seventieth minute substitutes Kemar Roofe and Jack Clarke were unable to get heavily involved with neither getting an attempt on goal.

Kalvin Phillips was again one of United's most impressive players on the figures with the midfielder having the most touches of the ball with 116 and the most passes with 96 though it was centre-back Pontus Jansson who was United's most accurate passer.

But it was attempts on goal that let United down with Bamford having three of them and Pablo Hernandez two - both off target.

The others and only others as part of nine attempts all game were shared by Jansson, Gjanni Alioski, Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts with one each.

Blues forward and matchwinner Adams had four attempts on goal that were all on target.