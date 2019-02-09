Six of the best photos from Leeds United's 101st minute equaliser against Middlesbrough Leeds United left it late against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips struck in the 101st minute to secure a point in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside. Just look at that face! The Yorkshire Pirlo strikes again... 1. GOAL! Kalvin Phillips heads home past Darren Randolph. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Pontus loves it Kalvin Phillips wheels away in celebration as Pontus Jansson celebrates. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. That face! It was Kalvin Phillips first goal of the season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Right place, right time Twelve minutes were added on after a stoppage in play and Leeds made the most of it... the latest Whites goal, ever? jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2