Six of the best photos from Leeds United's 101st minute equaliser against Middlesbrough

Leeds United left it late against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips struck in the 101st minute to secure a point in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

Just look at that face! The Yorkshire Pirlo strikes again...

Kalvin Phillips heads home past Darren Randolph.

1. GOAL!

Kalvin Phillips wheels away in celebration as Pontus Jansson celebrates.

2. Pontus loves it

It was Kalvin Phillips first goal of the season.

3. That face!

Twelve minutes were added on after a stoppage in play and Leeds made the most of it... the latest Whites goal, ever?

4. Right place, right time

