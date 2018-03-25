Six Leeds United academy players to watch

Who could be the next Leeds United academy success story? We take a look at those making a name for themselves at youth team level...

Oriol Rey - Signed from Barcelona at the start of the campaign. The defender has played a key role in the under-23's recent resurgence and notched a wonder goal against Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Ryan Edmondson - Signed from York City in January. The striker has been making a name for himself at under-18's level even bagging a hat-trick against Burnley at Thorp Arch. Another goal against Watford followed on Saturday and former manager Martin Gray believes the youngster could be set for big things claiming he has the potential to be a Premier League player one day if he continues his progression.

Sam Dalby - Signed from National League outfit Leyton Orient in January. The 18-year-old striker has been scoring goals for fun at under-23 level having found the back of the net five times in seven appearances in the Development League.

Kun Temenuzhkov - Signed from Barcelona's youth set-up last summer. The young Bulgarian striker was wanted by a host of clubs including Manchester City but settled on a move to West Yorkshire. Featured prominently for the under-18's and is making a name for himself at Thorp Arch as a real poacher in front of goal.

Jack Clarke - Signed full professional terms with the Whites last November. Promoted to the under-23's side in recent months after impressing at under-18's level, the young forward was due to be involved in United's League Cup tie at Leicester City but the Whites decided against his inclusion at the King Power as he was yet to sign terms at the club.



Bobby Kamwa - Signed his first professional deal at Leeds just last week. Kamwa is a central midfielder who was born in Cameroon and moved to England at the age of nine and has played a key role in the under-18's brilliant form this season. The 18-year-old was the player of the tournament at the recent Aspire Tri-Series, a competition Mark Jackson's side won.