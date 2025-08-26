Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details, trams changes
Leeds United face the short trip to Sheffield Wednesday tonight in the Carabao Cup second round.
Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up before line-ups, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis.
In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 8pm kick-off which is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Trams warning
Leeds team news
Captain Ethan Ampadu remains out with a medial collateral ligament knee injury whilst fellow midfielder Ao Tanaka is a new doubt, also due to MCL problems.
Ampadu damaged his MCL in last Monday night’s first game of the new Premier League season at home to Everton and is set to be sidelined until after the international break.
Tanaka experienced problems with his MCL in Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal but played on until being brought off in the 66th minute. The Japanese star was then facing assessment to see when he would be back fit.
Farke has already declared that he will make more changes than would normally be the case for a cup tie tonight due to the clear priority of survival in the Premier League in which his men take on Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday evening.
Full-back James Justin was unveiled as United’s tenth signing of the summer on Monday evening but it is believed that the defender did not sign in time to feature tonight.
New striker signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though, could be involved for the first time as he continues to gain fitness.
Fellow summer signings Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff, Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha are all contention to make their first starts.
Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Byram; Gruev, Longstaff, Aaronson; Harrison, Okafor, Nmecha.