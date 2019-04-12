Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has his say on 'intriguing' Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Leeds United clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says he has been left "intrigued" by Marcelo Bielsa this season.

The Owls make the trip to Elland Road on Saturday evening in the Championship knowing that three points will keep their slim play-off hopes alive as they sit two wins away from the top six with five games to go.

United themselves know that victory in all of their remaining games will bring an end to a 15-year absence from the top flight of English football.

Sheffield United, though, sit just a point behind the Whites in third ahead of the weekend round of fixtures with Bruce's side looking to inadvertently help their cross-city rivals with their automatic promotion ambitions.

Bruce, who has suffered just one defeat since taking over at Hillsborough in February, has revealed his admiration for his opposition number ahead of the showdown in LS11.

"They're a good side," Bruce admitted.

"He (Bielsa) has been very good in what he has done. We're all intrigued by him, he's a bit different and a bit of a breath of fresh air that we all look at and think 'wow, that's different'.

"He's done a smashing job and we're all intrigued by his methods and the way he has done it. His pedigree goes before him."

Asked about Bielsa's quick impact, he said: "He is different. We're not going to find out how different but we've heard little snippets.

"Until you've actually worked with him and he's been here a while we won't know, but the one thing he has done is get Leeds at the top end of the table.

"From day one there's been a positive attitude from them and his team reflects his intensity.

"For me we're always intrigued and when you get the plaudits of top managers like Pochettino and Guardiola then you have to take a bit of notice of this guy.

"He's certainly a little bit different, even the way he sits on an ice bucket or whatever he sits on. We're all intrigued by that eccentric side to his nature."