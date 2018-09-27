Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay on the threat Leeds United pose

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is preparing for a "hard game" on Friday night as his side welcome Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United to Hillsborough in the Championship.

The Owls and Whites meet for the first time this season in the Yorkshire derby with Wednesday entering the fixture in good form having beaten Aston Villa 2-1 last time out.

United remain top of the table on goal difference following a first league defeat to Birmingham City but Luhukay is under no illusions about the task facing his men.

"Last season and this season, the team (Leeds) had quality and a good mix," he told his pre-match press conference.

"They are very strong in the transition. It is a team who are good and balanced and it will be a very hard game.

"We have our home game with the fans behind us. We must enjoy the game, hopefully with a good result and have a nice weekend.

"All the philosophies are before the game, let me speak after the game and give you a 100 per cent answer.

"The number one in the league come to us and for us it is the challenge to come in a positive direction. In the past six Championship games, we have won four, drawn one and lost one and are trying our best. Our home form has been very strong."