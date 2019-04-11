Sheffield Wednesday and George Boyd ready to 'spoil the party' for Leeds United at Elland Road

Sheffield Wednesday winger George Boyd says the Owls are ready to "spoil the party" at Elland Road this weekend.

Steve Bruce's side make the short trip to West Yorkshire on Saturday evening as they take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the Championship.

Wednesday remain in the hunt for a play-off spot but are relying on other teams to slip up as they sit six points outside the top six with five games to go.

The Whites, in second, remain a point ahead of Sheffield United ahead of this weekend's fixtures and a win for the Owls would potentially help their cross-city rivals take a step towards automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder's side take on Millwall earlier on in the afternoon at Bramall Lane but Boyd, who bagged in midweek against Nottingham Forest, says he and his team-mates are fully focused on their own ambitions.

“The next two games will be fantastic and they are on Sky," Boyd said.

"They are pushing for promotion so we will go there to spoil the party.

“I think there is always one team that finishes strongly and nicks in there and has the potential to go on and win the play-offs so hopefully that can be us.”

Asked about his side's chances of reaching the play-offs, he said: “We have proved we can beat anyone on our day so we will go there full of confidence.

“We should have won on Saturday [against Aston Villa].

“They are the form team in the league and we have demolished them second half so we took a lot of confidence from that and it showed against Forest.

“We were very down after Saturday because I thought we did enough to win the game.

“It took us about half-an-hour to get going against Forest but once we got in the flow we fully deserved the win.

“Everyone is fighting for each other and it’s showing in the results. We've just got to keep winning our games and hope others slip up.”