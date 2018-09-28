Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 1: Klich strikes to earn unlucky Whites Hillsborough point

A second half strike from Mateusz Klich earned Leeds United a point on the road at Hillsborough on Friday evening the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up after the Whites fell to their first defeat last time out at Birmingham City with Tyler Roberts leading the attack once again.

The game had barely begun before the opening incident of the game as Wednesday looked to break into the area with Fernando Forestieri, who went down under the challenge of Pontus Jansson, but referee Robert Jones waved away the appeals for a spot-kick.

United responded as Barry Douglas forced Cameron Dawson into action with a headed effort before Liam Cooper attempted to get on the end of a free-kick from the Scot but the hosts were able to clear.

Wednesday then went close again as Steven Fletcher met a cross from Matt Penney with a volley from just outside the box but his effort flew wide of the Leeds goal.

Douglas was involved once more as the Whites almost opened the scoring after Samuel Saiz crossed and the left-back's header cannoned back off the post and fell to Kalvin Phillips who saw his follow up shot blocked by retreating legs.

Bielsa's side were enjoying much of the ball and threatened again as Dawson flapped at a corner allowing Tyler Roberts to loop a header goalwards but Phillips failed to make the hosts pay.

Peacock-Farrell then came to United's rescue as Ash Baker fizzed an effort at goal that the Whites stopper tipped past the post.

Barry Bannan then saw a shot fly wide of the mark himself before Adam Reach sparked the evening into life as he unleashed an effort from 30-yards which looped over the stranded Leeds goalkeeper and into the back of the net just moments before the break.

United stuck to their game plan after the break and were level just seven minutes later.

Saiz found Roberts who laid off the ball to Mateusz Klich on the edge of the box with the Pole taking one touch to set himself before firing into the bottom corner from just outside the box to sent the away end into delirium.

Roberts then went close moments later as he cleverly turned to curl an effort inches wide of the top corner.

The forward then saw a Wednesday clearance stop him from putting the visitors ahead after Douglas knocked a Jack Harrison cross across goal. From the resulting corner Roberts again tested the Owls defence as Jordan Thorniley blocked another headed chance off the line.

It was as close as United would come as Reach drilled a shot that Peacock-Farrell met with ease before Cooper met a header from an Alioski corner as injury-time was up but the effort sailed over the bar.

United were left to rue the missed chances as Bielsa's side left south Yorkshire with a useful point which on another day would've been two more.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Lees, Hector, Thorniley, Baker, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Penney; Forestieri, Fletcher. Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Rice, Preston, Onomah, Nuhiu, Joao.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Baker, Forshaw, Dallas, Shackleton, Edmondson, Pearce.

Attendance: 26,717