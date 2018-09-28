Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 0: Reach wonder brings Yorkshire derby to life

An Adam Reach wonder goal has given Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 half-time lead over Leeds United at Hillsborough in the Championship.

The game had barely begun before Wednesday looked to break into the area with Fernando Forestieri who went down under the challenge of Pontus Jansson but referee Robert Jones waved away the appeals from the hosts.

United responded as Barry Douglas forced Cameron Dawson into action with a headed effort before Liam Cooper attempted to get on the end of a free-kick from the Scot but the hosts were able to clear.

Wednesday then went close again as Steven Fletcher met a cross from Matt Penney with a volley from just outside the box but his effort flew wide of the Leeds goal.

Douglas again was involved as the Whites almost opened the scoring after Samuel Saiz crossed and the left-back's header cannoned back off the post and fell to Kalvin Phillips who saw his follow up shot blocked by retreating Wednesday legs.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were enjoying much of the ball and went close again as Dawson flapped at a corner allowing Tyler Roberts to loop a header goalwards but Phillips failed to make the hosts pay.

Peacock-Farrell then came to United's rescue as Ash Baker fizzed an effort goalwards that the Whites stopper tipped wide.

Barry Bannan then saw a shot fly wide of the mark himself before Adam Reach sparked the evening into life as he unleashed an effort from 30-yards which looped over the stranded Leeds goalkeeper and into the back of the net just moments before the break.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Lees, Hector, Thorniley, Baker, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Penney; Forestieri, Fletcher. Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Rice, Preston, Onomah, Nuhiu, Joao.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Baker, Forshaw, Dallas, Shackleton, Edmondson, Pearce.