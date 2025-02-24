Leeds United visit Bramall Lane this evening where Chris Wilder's Sheffield United will hope to go one point and one place above Daniel Farke's side into the Championship's pole position.

The Blades boast the second-best home record in the division this season, bettered only by this evening's opponents, whose run of 14 wins in 17 games at Elland Road has been formidable, to say the least.

Leeds' early season away form was less impressive but in recent months, the Whites have turned it on away from home, defeating the likes of Coventry City and Watford by multiple goals to nil.

Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are absent this evening while Manor Solomon is subject to a late fitness test for Leeds. Sheffield United are hopeful of Kieffer Moore, Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon's availability after all three sat out their last fixture versus Luton Town.