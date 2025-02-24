Live

Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United highlights: Whites complete sensational, late turnaround at Bramall Lane

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 22:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United visit Bramall Lane this evening where Chris Wilder's Sheffield United will hope to go one point and one place above Daniel Farke's side into the Championship's pole position.

The Blades boast the second-best home record in the division this season, bettered only by this evening's opponents, whose run of 14 wins in 17 games at Elland Road has been formidable, to say the least.

Leeds' early season away form was less impressive but in recent months, the Whites have turned it on away from home, defeating the likes of Coventry City and Watford by multiple goals to nil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are absent this evening while Manor Solomon is subject to a late fitness test for Leeds. Sheffield United are hopeful of Kieffer Moore, Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon's availability after all three sat out their last fixture versus Luton Town.

Team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Sheffield United vs Leeds United LIVE

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 23:04 BST

Full-time scenes

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 23:03 BST

Ampadu requiring surgery

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 22:04 BST

FT: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United

The Whites are five clear at the top. Seven ahead of third place. What a finish to that game.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:55 BST

Late sub

90+4' Byram on for Bogle. Still hasn't completely settled down behind the Leeds dugout. Lots of finger-pointing trying to figure out what's gone on and who's responsible. Into the final minute of five added. Bramall Lane has emptied. #lufc

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:53 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL PIROE 3-1

90’ Game over. Dan James down the right-hand side, plays infield to Piroe who rifles one from 25 yards. Cooper didn’t stand a chance. All kicking off behind the Leeds dugout, club security having to physically restrain somebody.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:52 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL TANAKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

89' Absolute bedlam. Corner swung in, Struijk with first contact, Tanaka peels away to the back post and gets a decisive touch on it before wheeling away to celebrate with the away end. Madness. #lufc

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:48 BST

WOW

88' WHAT A SAVE! Cooper denies Gnonto with an acrobatic dive. That was flying into the top corner.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:47 BST

A waste

87' Rothwell free-kick straight into Cooper's grasp.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:46 BST

Leeds...on top

86' Leeds work it nicely into the feet of Piroe and he advances. Firm strike calls Cooper into action who palms away. Rothwell's corner cleared, and the second attempt before Hamer - on a yellow - catches Gnonto at speed. No red. #lufc

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:44 BST

Shaping up for an entertaining finish

83' Meslier on hand with a big save to deny Burrows' effort from outside the box. Leeds up the other end with some promising approach play, Piroe turns well but fires the left-footed shot straight at Cooper.

Solomon off; Gnonto on.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:41 BST

Sub imminent

81' Willy Gnonto will be coming on after this Sheffield United corner.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:38 BST

What a header!

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

Blades sub

73’ Tom Davies replaces Ben Brereton Diaz

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:34 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL FIRPO 1-1

72' Dan James with an excellent cross, hangs it up brilliantly for the run of Firpo who arrives onto the ball and powers in the equaliser. Game on.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

Needed better

71' CHANCE! Three bites at it for #LUFC. Corner knocked down to Solomon on the edge, his attempt is headed as far as Rodon whose is blocked into the path of Joseph. Teed up nicely for him but he blazes over. Poor connection.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

Loves a yellow

68' Hamer booked for upending Bogle on a run down the touchline.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

Arm in a natural position

66' Handball appeals from the away end as Bogle arrows a cross at Burrows' midriff. Penalty not given.

Mon, 24 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

Booking

64' Yellow card for Tanaka. Ever so slightly too late to a 50-50 with Sydie Peck after initially nicking it off O'Hare.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedTeam newsBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice