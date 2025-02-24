Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United highlights: Whites complete sensational, late turnaround at Bramall Lane
The Blades boast the second-best home record in the division this season, bettered only by this evening's opponents, whose run of 14 wins in 17 games at Elland Road has been formidable, to say the least.
Leeds' early season away form was less impressive but in recent months, the Whites have turned it on away from home, defeating the likes of Coventry City and Watford by multiple goals to nil.
Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are absent this evening while Manor Solomon is subject to a late fitness test for Leeds. Sheffield United are hopeful of Kieffer Moore, Gus Hamer and Tom Cannon's availability after all three sat out their last fixture versus Luton Town.
Team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Sheffield United vs Leeds United LIVE
Full-time scenes
Ampadu requiring surgery
FT: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United
The Whites are five clear at the top. Seven ahead of third place. What a finish to that game.
Late sub
90+4' Byram on for Bogle. Still hasn't completely settled down behind the Leeds dugout. Lots of finger-pointing trying to figure out what's gone on and who's responsible. Into the final minute of five added. Bramall Lane has emptied. #lufc
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL PIROE 3-1
90’ Game over. Dan James down the right-hand side, plays infield to Piroe who rifles one from 25 yards. Cooper didn’t stand a chance. All kicking off behind the Leeds dugout, club security having to physically restrain somebody.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL TANAKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
89' Absolute bedlam. Corner swung in, Struijk with first contact, Tanaka peels away to the back post and gets a decisive touch on it before wheeling away to celebrate with the away end. Madness. #lufc
88' WHAT A SAVE! Cooper denies Gnonto with an acrobatic dive. That was flying into the top corner.
A waste
87' Rothwell free-kick straight into Cooper's grasp.
Leeds...on top
86' Leeds work it nicely into the feet of Piroe and he advances. Firm strike calls Cooper into action who palms away. Rothwell's corner cleared, and the second attempt before Hamer - on a yellow - catches Gnonto at speed. No red. #lufc
Shaping up for an entertaining finish
83' Meslier on hand with a big save to deny Burrows' effort from outside the box. Leeds up the other end with some promising approach play, Piroe turns well but fires the left-footed shot straight at Cooper.
Solomon off; Gnonto on.
Sub imminent
81' Willy Gnonto will be coming on after this Sheffield United corner.
What a header!
Blades sub
73’ Tom Davies replaces Ben Brereton Diaz
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL FIRPO 1-1
72' Dan James with an excellent cross, hangs it up brilliantly for the run of Firpo who arrives onto the ball and powers in the equaliser. Game on.
Needed better
71' CHANCE! Three bites at it for #LUFC. Corner knocked down to Solomon on the edge, his attempt is headed as far as Rodon whose is blocked into the path of Joseph. Teed up nicely for him but he blazes over. Poor connection.
Loves a yellow
68' Hamer booked for upending Bogle on a run down the touchline.
Arm in a natural position
66' Handball appeals from the away end as Bogle arrows a cross at Burrows' midriff. Penalty not given.
Booking
64' Yellow card for Tanaka. Ever so slightly too late to a 50-50 with Sydie Peck after initially nicking it off O'Hare.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.