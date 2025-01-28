Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals have been busy this month.

Chris Wilder hopes new signing Hamza Choudhury can bring very recent Championship promotion experience to Bramall Lane as his side battle Leeds United for a top-two spot.

Sheffield United’s third major signing of the month was confirmed on Monday evening as Leeds and Burnley played out a tense 0-0 draw at Turf Moor, with Choudhury arriving on a six-month loan from Leicester City. The 27-year-old joins Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon through the door and could make his debut against Derby County on Saturday.

Choudhury will no doubt be leaned upon to help Sheffield United between now and May, having played a significant role last season as Leicester pipped Leeds to an automatic promotion place under Enzo Maresca. And Wilder hopes that experience can make the difference as his side look to chase down the table-topping Whites.

Wilder on Choudhury

“He has had success in this division and in an area of the pitch where we are understaffed, Hamza will give us physicality, presence and energy,” Wilder said. “He has been our main target for this position. He’s a winner, he’s had success at Leicester, has been in and around their first team for a number of years and we are delighted that we can attract him to bring experience and quality to our group.”

While Leeds have long maintained they expect a quiet window, with significant improvements on the current squad hard to find in January, their rivals have been busy. Sheffield United have been light in multiple areas due to injury and have now welcomed three first-team players through the door.

Former Blades loanee Brereton Diaz has returned on loan from Southampton, while Bramall Lane chiefs spent £10million on Tom Cannon, who was recalled from Leicester after an impressive first half of the campaign at Stoke City. Both struggled to make an impact during last week’s 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City.

Busy Blades month

"It has been going on for a couple of weeks but I'm happy to be here and ready to get going,” Choudhury added of his move. “I've seen the position that the team has put itself in and I want to come here and help.

"I worked with the gaffer for a couple of months at Watford, it was short, but I enjoyed it, so when he called there was only one answer from me. I've played here a couple of times and the atmosphere is always amazing. It is an attractive club for anyone and it is a really good fit for me and my family."

Burnley have also been active this month, with around £2.5m spent on right-back Oliver Sonne while experienced pair Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey have joined on free transfers. Sunderland pulled off a huge coup in securing a loan deal for AS Roma’s Enzo Le Fee, while serious interest in Cannon suggests they could also move for a striker.

Things have been much quieter in West Yorkshire with Daniel Farke only ready to welcome new signings through the door if they can significantly improve the current group from the off. Interest in Emi Buendia looks set to end following his imminent move to Bayer Leverkusen, with Leeds well-stocked in just about every area other than at No.10, where there is no natural cover for Brenden Aaronson.