The latest Leeds United transfer news as Dainel Farke’s side get set for their first away match of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season against Birmingham City.

The second round of EFL Championship fixtures kick off today with Coventry City hosting Middlesbrough in the early kick off at the Ricoh Arena - live on Sky Sport.

Leeds United will be in action in the traditional 3pm slot as Daniel Farke’s side play their first away match of the new league campaign against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and there is still plenty of time for a deal to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites look likely to miss out on a player who has been linked with them all summer with Premier League side Sheffield United apparently have agreed a £15m deal for his services. Elsewhere, a current Elland Road star is said to be an ‘option’ for Real Madrid in the current window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 12:

Sheffield United ‘agree’ £15m deal for Leeds United linked midfielder

According to reporter Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Gustavo Hamer from Coventry in a deal worth £15million. The 26-year old has been heavily linked with Leeds United, and a few other clubs, all summer but it now looks like the Blades have won the race for his signature.

The signing of Hammer will be the Bramall Lane side’s biggest signing of summer. He was set for a medical with the Premier League side yesterday and was not training with Coventry, meaning he is highly unlikely to play any part in today’s early kick off against Middlesbrough.

Leeds United star an ‘option’ for Real Madrid

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is said to be ‘an option’ for Real Madrid this window, according to an article by Spanish publication Sport. Former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois will be out for an extended period with a serious injury so Los Blancos are in the market for a new stopper.