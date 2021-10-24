Seventeen brilliant pictures of Leeds United's fans during dramatic draw against Wolves at a rocking Elland Road

A crowd of 36,475 descended on Leeds United's famous stadium and the home fans were staring at a second consecutive defeat as the contest headed into second-half stoppage time.

Wolves had gone ahead with their first attack of the game when Hwang Hee-Chan netted in the tenth minute following a Nelson Semedo cross from the right.

But Leeds were roared on by an extremely noisy Elland Road crowd which absolutely erupted as referee Robert Jones pointed to the spot after teen star Joe Gelhardt was sent tumbling in the box.

United's record signing Rodrigo then slotted home a 94th-minute penalty to spark wild scenes in the stands as Leeds sealed a dramatic 1-1 draw.

YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the best snaps of the action in the stands...

