The Clarets have seven players missing including top scorer Maxwel Cornet has not featured since the opening weekend of the month, the Ivory Coast international forced off in the 32nd minute of the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United with a thigh injury.

Cornet subsequently tested positive for coronavirus but boss Sean Dyche said the 25-year-old was close to being back involved for the trip to Old Trafford when speaking at Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

"Maxwel is touch and go, he's close, back on the grass, but obviously we'll have to make a judgement call after this period where he's been out," said the Clarets boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Cornet is not involved for the fixture against the Red Devils and joins Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long on the sidelines

Barnes is still out with a thigh injury whilst Roberts has recently been ill.

Neither Pope, Rodriguez, Brownhill or Long are involved and Dyche had said at his pre-match press conference that his squad had a couple of cases of coronavirus.

Dyche has made two changes to his side, Wayne Hennessy replacing Pope in goal and Aaron Lennon coming in for Rodriguez.

STILL MISSING: Burnley star Maxwel Cornet, centre. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Dale Stephens returns from coronavirus to the bench.

Burnley v Manchester United: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon; Wood. Subs: Norris, Collins, Bardsley, Pieters, Stephens, Thomas, Vydra

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.