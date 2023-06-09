Seven EFL signings Leeds United could make with Elland Road pull and £45m advantage

3 . Eiran Cashin: Derby County

Derby County's financial struggles have been well-documented in recent seasons and remaining in the third tier for another year will have done few favours for the Midlands club. Ireland Under-21 international Cashin emerged as a stable and reliable central defender for the Rams last season, but his current deal expires in June 2024. If Derby are looking to cash in on one of their prized assets before it's too late, Cashin could be jettisoned. Leeds are well-stocked at centre-back but this summer could feasibly lose Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Max Wober and Pascal Struijk therefore it would be prudent to be proactive in recruiting replacements. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) Photo: Malcolm Couzens