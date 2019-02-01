Security stepped up ahead of Leeds United clash with Norwich City at Elland Road

Security is being stepped up ahead of Saturday's clash between Leeds United and Elland Road at Elland Road.

Norwich City have said that it will take extra safety measures when the club visits Elland Road on Saturday.

And West Yorkshire Police has said that it will ensure 'appropriate policing plans and resources' are in place for the top-of-the-table clash.

The move comes after social media posts called on Leeds fans to give their visitors a hostile reception. The posts were quickly criticised by both sets of supporters.

West Yorkshire Police has said that it is 'aware' of the social media comments.

In a statement the force said: "We are aware of social media posts regarding this fixture and are in contact with Leeds United as we are for all matches at Elland Road. Appropriate policing plans and resources will be in place for the game on February 2."

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that staff at Leeds United have taken a pro-active approach, working closely with both West Yorkshire Police and Norwich City Football Club.

Norwich City’s Chief Operating Officer Ben Kensell said: “Working with the assistance of Leeds United and the Police following intelligence from them and concerned supporters about possible safety threats to our team coach made via social media, we have taken extra security precautions.

"We are looking forward to the match and obviously we want our players, staff and supporters to enjoy the game safely and in the right spirit.”

The game will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday at Elland Road and will be shown on Sky Sports.

Saturday is set to be a bumper day for sports fans with Leeds United match, Leeds Rhinos Super League match and England's second cricket Test against the West Indies all on the same day.