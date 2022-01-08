Summerville has enjoyed a breakthrough last year to now be involved with Marcelo Bielsa's first team whilst continuing to excel for United's under-23s, the winger bagging a hat-trick in Wednesday night's 3-3 draw against Premier League Cup visitors Sunderland.

The 20-year-old Dutchman looks set to be involved in Sunday's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham and in the meantime the flying winger has created a competition to win his signed shirts.

The competition is being run through his Instagram page - and has quickly gained the attention of his team mates.

COMPETITION: Created by Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, front, to win his signed shirts. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Writing on his Instagram page, Summerville said: "Hi followers, because I reached 38k followers and I'm playing with number 38 this season I'm doing something nice for you.

"Firstly I want to thank y'all for the support and love I always get from you and of course it doesn't go unnoticed.

"Give away time - win my signed match worn shirts.

"How to enter: 1, follow me @csummerville7; 2, tag two friends. I will announce the winners on January 15. Good luck."

The post quickly gained a raft of likes and replies, including from under-23s team mate McGurk who replied by tagging in fellow under-23s team mates Lewis Bate and Amari Miller, perhaps as a joke but also perhaps eyeing Summerville's signed shirts

