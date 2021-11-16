Sean McGurk opened the scoring in the second half at York City's LNER Community Stadium, before turning provider for Max Dean.

The young Stags hit back through James Gale, but Mark Jackson's youngsters held on for three points as the group stage of the competition reached its midway point.

Jackson was without a number of his regulars through international duty but was still able to field Jack Jenkins, Liam McCarron, Nohan Kenneh, Dean and McGurk alongside Under 18s including 15-year-old Archie Gray and 16-year-old James Debayo.

Leeds had early chances through centre-half Kris Moore and forward Dean but George Shelvey in the Mansfield goal kept the game scoreless.

His opposite number Harry Christy denied Nathan Caine from close range and the Stags hit the bar through George Cooper's header.

After the break Leeds hit the front, Dean's blocked shot falling to McGurk who stabbed home his third goal of the season.

As the game neared its final 20 minutes Moore played a ball over the top to McGurk who found Dean, the striker firing high into the net to make it 2-0.

ON TARGET - Sean McGurk was on the scoresheet for Leeds United Under 23s against Mansfield Town. Pic: Getty

Christy was forced into action again, pushing a Jason Law effort onto the woodwork, but three minutes from time Gale found the net to make it a nervy finish for the hosts.

Jackon's 23s return to action on Friday afternoon when they host Chelsea at Thorp Arch in Premier League 2 at 1pm.

Leeds: Christy, Moore, McCarron, Jenkins, Kenneh, Debayo, Hughes (Carole 63), Gray, Dean, Allen, McGurk. Subs not used: Ombang, Littlewood, Picksley, Buchan.