There has been a warning for Leeds United as they prepare to visit Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has admitted he has ‘a big job’ on his hands to ignite a turnaround in fortunes at Nottingham Forest ahead of Leeds United’s visit to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites are currently sitting just two places and four points above the Premier League relegation zone ahead of the weekend fixtures and they will hope to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion by landing a win against Dyche’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s hosts remain in the drop zone as the former Burnley boss awaits the final league win of his reign after he collected just one point from a visit to Bournemouth and Saturday’s hard-earned draw with Manchester United. However, there was a positive for Dyche after his time in charge of his boyhood club got underway with a 2-0 Europa League win against Portuguese giants Porto last month and the Forest boss has revealed he is seeing ‘some really strong signs’ that he is starting to see an improvement from his players over the early weeks of his reign.

Speaking after the weekend draw with the Red Devils, Dyche said: "I've seen a very good response. I think they know we've already started our education on the physical side - for my way of working, I must make that clear. There has been some really good stuff. I think there's some talent here. The basis to work from is good.

"We've still got injuries. When those players come back, it is a big squad but it has got some knowledge, some talent and some newness with the younger players. But you have got to win games, that’s the biggest challenge. We have got to change that. We’ve spoken about the stats regarding clean-sheets and goals scored. It’s a big job.

“It's not a case of there you go, crack on. It's a big job. But the signs are very clear with two out of the three performances - certainly this one and against Porto. There is a group who are willing to work and to play - to find that balance - and also to fight for the club and for the badge. There have been good signs of that. There's a lot of good signs over two out of the three games. We have got to maintain and build on that, but there’s some really strong signs of performances growing and improving. That is key over the rest of the season.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United's strongest XI and bench when everyone is fit - Midfield debate as senior trio axed