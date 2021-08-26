Sean Dyche hoping to have key Burnley duo back for Leeds United visit

Key duo Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both missed Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United having also been absent for Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at Liverpool.

Westwood has had a toe issue whilst Vydra has been experiencing a tight groin but Dyche is optimistic that both could return to face the Whites.

"They are on the grass," said Dyche to LancsLive.

RECOVERING: Key Burnley duo Ashley Westwood, left, and Matej Vydra, centre. Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images.

"I will get more news (on Thursday) but the extra day has probably helped them.

"We are hoping them two will be back and available and obviously a couple of changes tonight who will come back into the thinking."

Kevin Long and Dale Stephens are both out following surgery during the summer.

