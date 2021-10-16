‘Scraping the barrel’ - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up at Southampton as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both miss out
Leeds United are at St Mary’s this afternoon and Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting line-up to face Southampton. With Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both missing, here’s what fans had to say.
@Markydh: Chalk this one off as a loss, then.
@AlanDavies694: Squad depth is shocking - zero midfield options. Literally square pegs, round holes.
@TalkaboutLUFC: That’s the worst squad of the season, I can’t lie… I'd be happy with a draw!
@RicardoDaLepp: Still a good line-up. Good opportunity for some to show what they can do.
@Daf93456126Shon: Love Struik, but hate him in Phillips' position. Why not just play Forshaw there from the start? Also, that bench.... Are we in the Premiership or the u13s?
@SimonNahk: We’re certainly down to scraping the barrel now. Most premier league benches usually have a few full internationals. Fingers crossed for something, anything.
@17LUFC: Feels similar to the West Ham game in that we have nothing to lose. You just never know, Roberts could play a blinder.
@Ryannn211: That bench makes me feel sick. Top, top players - no discredit - but not ready yet.
@NigelLUFC: Hate it when there is no Kalvin Philips for Leeds, we are also unbalanced on the left-hand side without Firpo. I just hope we score the first goal.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.