@Markydh: Chalk this one off as a loss, then.

@AlanDavies694: Squad depth is shocking - zero midfield options. Literally square pegs, round holes.

@TalkaboutLUFC: That’s the worst squad of the season, I can’t lie… I'd be happy with a draw!

@RicardoDaLepp: Still a good line-up. Good opportunity for some to show what they can do.

@Daf93456126Shon: Love Struik, but hate him in Phillips' position. Why not just play Forshaw there from the start? Also, that bench.... Are we in the Premiership or the u13s?

@SimonNahk: We’re certainly down to scraping the barrel now. Most premier league benches usually have a few full internationals. Fingers crossed for something, anything.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Tony Marshall.

@17LUFC: Feels similar to the West Ham game in that we have nothing to lose. You just never know, Roberts could play a blinder.

@Ryannn211: That bench makes me feel sick. Top, top players - no discredit - but not ready yet.

@NigelLUFC: Hate it when there is no Kalvin Philips for Leeds, we are also unbalanced on the left-hand side without Firpo. I just hope we score the first goal.

