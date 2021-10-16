‘Scraping the barrel’ - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up at Southampton as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both miss out

Leeds United are at St Mary’s this afternoon and Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting line-up to face Southampton. With Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both missing, here’s what fans had to say.

By Flora Snelson
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:20 pm

@Markydh: Chalk this one off as a loss, then.

@AlanDavies694: Squad depth is shocking - zero midfield options. Literally square pegs, round holes.

Read More

Read More
Pablo Hernández teases Leeds United reunion on Spanish radio

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

@TalkaboutLUFC: That’s the worst squad of the season, I can’t lie… I'd be happy with a draw!

@RicardoDaLepp: Still a good line-up. Good opportunity for some to show what they can do.

@Daf93456126Shon: Love Struik, but hate him in Phillips' position. Why not just play Forshaw there from the start? Also, that bench.... Are we in the Premiership or the u13s?

@SimonNahk: We’re certainly down to scraping the barrel now. Most premier league benches usually have a few full internationals. Fingers crossed for something, anything.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Tony Marshall.

@17LUFC: Feels similar to the West Ham game in that we have nothing to lose. You just never know, Roberts could play a blinder.

@Ryannn211: That bench makes me feel sick. Top, top players - no discredit - but not ready yet.

@NigelLUFC: Hate it when there is no Kalvin Philips for Leeds, we are also unbalanced on the left-hand side without Firpo. I just hope we score the first goal.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.

Tyler Roberts makes his first league start for Leeds United. Pic: Ian MacNicol.
Marcelo BielsaRaphinhaSouthamptonKalvin Phillips