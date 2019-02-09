'Saved my skin there!' - Patrick Bamford and Leeds United players react to Middlesbrough draw Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in action at the Riverside. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United's players reacted to the 1-1 draw on social media following the Riverside clash with Middlesbrough - but what were they saying? From Patrick Bamford to Kalvin Phillips... take a look below. Every word Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa had to say following Middlesbrough draw