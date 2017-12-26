‘Satisfied’ Christiansen stays grounded as Leeds United extend winning run at Burton Albion

THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN insisted on keeping his feet on the ground after seeing his Leeds United side make it four wins in a row after coming from behind to beat Burton Albion 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Tom Naylor gave the Brewers a first-half lead with his second goal in as many games after 29 minutes, stealing in at the back post.

SATISFIED: Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But Albion squandered chances to go two ahead and Pablo Hernandez’s 61st-minute free-kick levelled matters before Kemar Roofe’s composed finish three minutes later ultimately sealed victory for Christiansen’s side.

“We are doing quite well at the moment,” the Leeds boss admitted, “It is very satisfying. That was the idea, the wish, to do that (win four successive games) but it is not always given what we would like it to be.

“Today is a good example. In the first half we have played very well with more opportunities, had the possession clearly but at half-time we have gone in 1-0 down, but this is football.”

Christiansen praised Hernandez for the equaliser and the rest of the team for playing their part in the second half turnaround which sealed the win and maintained Leeds’ promotion push.

“It was very well executed,” Christiansen added. “Very good but everyone did their bit in that one and it brought us into the game again and from that moment the confidence was there and grew in the team believing we could change the game.”