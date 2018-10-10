Samuel Saiz: The stats which prove his impact for Leeds United this season

tHE revolución continues for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa with Samuel Saiz playing a pivitol role.

These ratings - from Phil Hay’s notepad - prove his form and class are making a real difference as the push for promotion continues.

Stoke City: This was Saiz from the first half of last season, jinking, probing and laying on the chance which Klich buried. Tired late on. 8/10

Derby County: No perfect technically but his running in the first half was phenomenal, as if there were two of him on the pitch. Derby sent on Bradley Johnson to man-mark him. 9/10

Bolton Wanderers (Cup): For the third time in three games, instigated everything that was good with clever passes and a sharp finish. Back in the groove. 8/10

Swansea City: Anonymous for most of the first half, which must have been Swansea’s plan. Came into the game in Leeds’ better periods. 6/10

Norwich City: His usual composure wasn’t quite there and should have scored early in the second half but that lingering threat is still valuable. 7/10

Preston North End (Cup): Made an immediate and very obvious difference but needed others around him to step up too. 7/10

Middlesbrough: - One of those annoying nights where Saiz couldn’t find the killer touch. Boro gave him little breathing space. 5/10

Millwall: Might have over-complicated things but tried everything he could to get Leeds into a rhythm. If anything, too much pressure on his shoulders. 7/10

Preston North End: This is what Leeds need from him. On the ball constantly and always looking for telling passes, with a high level of success. 8/10

Birmingham City: Again, everything was piled on Saiz in terms of creativity and Birmingham did a good job of containing him and making him play where they wanted him to. 6/10

Sheffield Wednesday: Always an outlet, always looking for the ball, full of key passes and kept the match flowing in the right direction. 8/10

Hull City: The early minutes suggested he would give Hull the runaround but the night didn’t turn out that way. Magic was lacking. 6/10

Brentford: He needed the sort of possession and space that Brentford were afforded and he never truly hurt the visitors. 5/10

READ MORE: Which Leeds United player was Howard Wilkinson’s best promotion-winning signing?

How does Leeds United’s number 14 fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play?

The 27-year-old brings undoubted creative flair to the midfield leaving fans on the edge of their seat when he gets possession.

He is mesmerising at best and Leeds need that Saiz.

He enjoyed a brilliant first half of last season, frustrating second half following six-match ban for spitting in the FA Cup against Newport County.

The attacking midfielder can unlock defences and make things happen.

He is front, left, and centre, having played some part in every game this season to date.

Where can he improve?

“Más goles por favor” (that’s Spanish for more goals please!). Simple