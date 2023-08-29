Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United visit Salford City in the Second Round of this season’s Carabao Cup after defeating Shrewsbury Town in the competition earlier this month.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 20:44 BST

Daniel Farke takes his squad to the League Two club looking to retain positive momentum generated from last weekend’s victory in the seven-goal thriller at Ipswich Town.

The German clinched his first league win as Leeds boss and will be eyeing progression to the Third Round of this competition by seeing off the challenge of fourth tier Salford, part-owned by arch-rivals Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.

Defender Sam Byram is ruled out of this evening’s contest after succumbing to an adductor injury during the 4-3 win on Saturday, meanwhile Dan James and Ian Poveda remain doubts having missed out at Portman Road.

Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)
Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)

With the final week of the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are expected to remain active in the market right up until the deadline, therefore team selection tonight could prove particularly interesting, if there are to be any outgoing moves on the horizon.

Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Salford City 1-0 Leeds United LIVE

21:18 BST

Should score

58’ Struijk nods a header straight at Salford ‘keeper Cairns after Ampadu headed back across from a Summerville corner.

21:14 BST

Curling wide

54’ Mallan curls wide. Cresswell given a hard time of it by Hendry in the build up.

21:06 BST

Penalty shout

46’ Huge penalty shout for Leeds. Gnonto went down as a challenge came in. Referee took a long look and play went on. We’re a long way away but it looked convincing.

21:05 BST

Another 45. No changes for Leeds

46’ Second half underway. McLennan replaces Shephard.

20:49 BST

HT: Salford 1-0 Leeds United

Leeds behind at the break, very much against the run of play, it must be said. Work to be done in the second half, that’s for sure.

Lacking that clinical edge.

20:48 BST

Into stoppages

45’ Three added mins

20:45 BST

Almost 2-0

44’ Struijk flies in with a huge tackle in the area to block Luke Bolton’s path. Salford man stole in behind Hjelde.

20:44 BST

Opening goal

20:42 BSTUpdated 20:42 BST

Heavy landing

40’ Rutter gets up to head a Summerville corner and lands heavily. Holding his head. Getting treatment now.

Back on the pitch after a couple of minutes.

20:37 BST

Leeds trailing

36’ Rutter does his man with another lovely touch, spins round the corner and heads for space. One-two with Gnonto doesn’t come off in the area.

