Salford City vs Leeds United live: Whites dominate but concede first goal, goal and score updates in Carabao Cup
Daniel Farke takes his squad to the League Two club looking to retain positive momentum generated from last weekend’s victory in the seven-goal thriller at Ipswich Town.
The German clinched his first league win as Leeds boss and will be eyeing progression to the Third Round of this competition by seeing off the challenge of fourth tier Salford, part-owned by arch-rivals Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.
Defender Sam Byram is ruled out of this evening’s contest after succumbing to an adductor injury during the 4-3 win on Saturday, meanwhile Dan James and Ian Poveda remain doubts having missed out at Portman Road.
With the final week of the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are expected to remain active in the market right up until the deadline, therefore team selection tonight could prove particularly interesting, if there are to be any outgoing moves on the horizon.
Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Salford City 1-0 Leeds United LIVE
Should score
58’ Struijk nods a header straight at Salford ‘keeper Cairns after Ampadu headed back across from a Summerville corner.
Curling wide
54’ Mallan curls wide. Cresswell given a hard time of it by Hendry in the build up.
Penalty shout
46’ Huge penalty shout for Leeds. Gnonto went down as a challenge came in. Referee took a long look and play went on. We’re a long way away but it looked convincing.
Another 45. No changes for Leeds
46’ Second half underway. McLennan replaces Shephard.
HT: Salford 1-0 Leeds United
Leeds behind at the break, very much against the run of play, it must be said. Work to be done in the second half, that’s for sure.
Lacking that clinical edge.
Into stoppages
45’ Three added mins
Almost 2-0
44’ Struijk flies in with a huge tackle in the area to block Luke Bolton’s path. Salford man stole in behind Hjelde.
Opening goal
Heavy landing
40’ Rutter gets up to head a Summerville corner and lands heavily. Holding his head. Getting treatment now.
Back on the pitch after a couple of minutes.
Leeds trailing
36’ Rutter does his man with another lovely touch, spins round the corner and heads for space. One-two with Gnonto doesn’t come off in the area.