Salford City 5-3 Leeds United U21s - LIVE BLOG: Updates from EFL Trophy showdown
Leeds United's academy travel to face Salford City in their final group game in the EFL Trophy - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites make the short trip to Moor Lane in Group B knowing that picking up points this evening will put pressure on Oldham Athletic, who will play out their final group game against Tranmere Rovers next week.
Leeds head into tonight's fixture third on goal difference alone behind the second-placed Latics - who they beat 3-2 in a thriller at Boundary Park last month.
Salford remain bottom of the group, having lost both of their games in the tournament so far while Tranmere are top with six points.
Defeat would see Leeds exit the competition while an 8-0 victory would see them progress - picking up any form of points would require Oldham to fail to match United's result when they take on Tranmere next week.
Follow all the latest from Salford below on tonight's matchday blog...
Salford City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:09
- Leeds U21s face Salford in EFL Trophy
- Whites need points to put pressure on Oldham
- United will exit with defeat but can progress with 8-0 win
- A point, two (penalty bonus) or three means Latics have to match result next week
- Kick-off at Moor Lane is at 7pm
- ---------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE - Salford City 5-3 Leeds United (second half)
FULL-TIME
Salford City 5-3 Leeds United
Mark Jackson’s side out of the EFL Trophy tonight. Switched off defensively too much. Some great attacking play but it’s not enough. Dean, Greenwood and Bate on the scoresheet.
Four added on
90. We’re into added time...
Salford attack
89. Kenneh heads a cross behind... time almost up. Corner is taken short but it’s hooked away by Leeds.
SALFORD POST
86. Salford break into the box... it’s shot low. Might be a cross... but Van den Heuvel has to be alert and he touches it onto the post. Leeds defender the corner after a couple of attacks.
Leeds attack
84. McCarron breaks into the box after a crossfield ball from Greenwood. He shoots under pressure and it flies wide... there’s half a look at the referee but it’s waved away. Goal-kick.
Greenwood shoots over
81. He steps up... and he lifts the ball over the wall but it’s over the goal and into the Leeds fans too. We’re into the final 10 minutes...
Leeds free-kick
81. Greenwood dribbles at City and he’s brought down about 20-yards from goal. Free-kick coming up...
Salford pressure
80. Good pressure from City. They work left, then right. Thomas-Asante shoots from distance but it’s easily caught by Van den Heuvel.
Bate shoots wide
78. Corner ball falls to Bate... he spins and shoots from the edge of the box but he drags the effort wide of the post.
Greenwood shoots
77. Greenwood unleashes a free-kick at goal from distance... Jeacock punches it over the bar.