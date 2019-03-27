Ryan Edmondson hails unplayable impact made by Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds United's Under-23s

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson believes that the style brought to the club by head coach Marcelo Bielsa has meant that teams have been unable to cope with the Whites development side this season.

The Argentine has implemented his intense, high press and free-flowing attacking football through the age groups at Thorp Arch since his arrival in West Yorkshire last June – and it has worked to good effect.

United’s Under-23s have reaped the rewards after they secured the Professional Development League North title on Monday while the first-team sit in the thick of a Premier League promotion race.

Edmondson, who bagged a brace against Colchester, has scored 14 goals for Leeds at development level playing as the lone front man in the favoured 4-1-4-1 formation.

The Whites have impressed under boss Carlos Corberan with the consistent style of play filtering down from the senior group into the Under-23s thanks to a close-knit relationship between the two squads managed by the Spaniard.

Edmondson, though, has now revealed his belief in the style that has been put in place and one in which secured United the fifth development league title in the club’s history.

“With the gaffer coming in he’s given us a completely different identity which teams haven’t been able to cope with,” Edmondson told the YEP.

“It’s given us that real intensity and quality within our game. The personal work I’ve done with Carlos [Corberan] in training too has really developed me as a player.

“The development of myself from last year to this year, I think I can thank him massively for that.

“Obviously still being young and being able to train with the gaffer and Carlos is a great honour and it really does push me as a player.

“Hopefully I can keep improving and make that step up.”

Asked about his own first-team ambitions, he said: “I think it is always a push for any player.

“I’ve had a taste of it last year and this season.

“The hunger for it is still there and it always will be. I’ve just got to keep pushing, working hard, keep scoring goals and see where it takes us.”