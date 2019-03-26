Ryan Edmondson eyes Premier League Cup success with Leeds United after PDL North glory

Ryan Edmondson is eyeing Premier League Cup glory with Leeds United after the Whites secured the Professional Development League North title at Colchester United on Monday evening.

Carlos Corberan's men played out a 2-0 victory in Essex to win the northern section of the PDL with two games of the campaign to go.

A brace from Edmondson was enough to hand Leeds three points and the league title ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.

The Whites will now ready themselves for a trip to Burnley in the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup on Friday and Edmondson says he is confident Leeds can match their league success.

"I think we've got the potential to go on and win the cup also," he told the YEP.

"We're looking a strong side. The morale around the club is amazing. I think you can see that with the performances the lads are having.

"We're confident. We'll see where it takes us.

"Now we've got the league won we'll obviously still focus on the games we've got in the league but I think our main focus is the cup and then obviously the play-offs after that.

"We've made a big push and got ourselves into the quarters."

Edmondson struck in both halves at the Jobserve Community stadium, showing a poacher's instinct inside the box.

The 17-year-old, though, says he'll take them however they come.

"They can't always be pretty can they," he laughed.

"At the end of the day a goal is a goal and they've pushed us over the line to get the title.

"I'm happy with them. The performance as well as the goals for myself felt good. We dug deep against a good team. We're just pleased to have clinched it."