Ex-Manchester United boss surprise favourite for Leeds United's Championship rivals job after shock decision

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 16th Nov 2024, 20:37 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 20:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ruud van Nistelrooy is favourite for a Championship job.

Recent Manchester United departure Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named favourite to be the next manager of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Coventry City caused a shock by axing long-standing boss Mark Robins last week with the club only 17th in the Championship table and van Nistelrooy is now the odds-on favourite to be next Sky Blues boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ex-Red Devils striker was in interim charge of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s sacking but van Nistelrooy left the club upon new boss Ruben Amorim beginning his new role in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Sky Bet now have van Nistelrooy as 4-7 favourite to replace Robins, ahead of Lee Carsley at 5-2. Frank Lampard is next at 4s in what the bookies think is a three runner race.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice