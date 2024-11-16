Ex-Manchester United boss surprise favourite for Leeds United's Championship rivals job after shock decision
Recent Manchester United departure Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named favourite to be the next manager of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.
Coventry City caused a shock by axing long-standing boss Mark Robins last week with the club only 17th in the Championship table and van Nistelrooy is now the odds-on favourite to be next Sky Blues boss.
The ex-Red Devils striker was in interim charge of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s sacking but van Nistelrooy left the club upon new boss Ruben Amorim beginning his new role in the Old Trafford hotseat.
Sky Bet now have van Nistelrooy as 4-7 favourite to replace Robins, ahead of Lee Carsley at 5-2. Frank Lampard is next at 4s in what the bookies think is a three runner race.
