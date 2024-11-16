Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ruud van Nistelrooy is favourite for a Championship job.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent Manchester United departure Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named favourite to be the next manager of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Coventry City caused a shock by axing long-standing boss Mark Robins last week with the club only 17th in the Championship table and van Nistelrooy is now the odds-on favourite to be next Sky Blues boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Red Devils striker was in interim charge of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s sacking but van Nistelrooy left the club upon new boss Ruben Amorim beginning his new role in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Sky Bet now have van Nistelrooy as 4-7 favourite to replace Robins, ahead of Lee Carsley at 5-2. Frank Lampard is next at 4s in what the bookies think is a three runner race.