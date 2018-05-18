Rumour mill: Championship rivals eye Leeds United target, West Brom land boss

Have your say

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Abel Hernandez.

Championship rumour mill...

Aston Villa will pull out all the stops to beat Leeds United to the signing of Hull striker Abel Hernandez. (Daily Star)

West Brom are set to appoint Darren Moore as their new manager after players stepped in and pleaded his case. (Sun)

Ruben Neves has "no interest" in leaving Wolves despite reported interest in the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder from some of Europe's biggest clubs. (Express and Star)

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the signature of 40-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who has left Juventus after 17 years. (The Sun)

Manchester City have given permission for their assistant coach Mikel Arteta to speak Arsenal about becoming the successor to Arsene Wenger. (Sport)

Arsenal intend to speak to club legend Thierry Henry about their vacant managerial position early next week. (Sky Sports)

Rafael Benitez - a target for West Ham - would prefer to stay as Newcastle manager, but wants assurances over transfer budgets from owner Mike Ashley. (Daily Telegraph)

Juventus want to bring back Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who played for the club from 2014-16. (The Independent)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he only expects to play with Barcelona star Lionel Messi for Argentina, and that he is happy at the Etihad. (Corriere dello Sport)

The agent of Jorginho says a transfer to Manchester City will be a formality once the clubs agree on a fee. Napoli want up to £60m for the 26-year-old midfielder. (Manchester Evening News)

Napoli have slapped a £104.7m price tag on in-demand centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in an attempt to deter Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (RAI Sport)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid for a European club and reckons only a pre-retirement move to the MLS would be permitted. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar has returned to full training having sustained a broken metatarsal in February. (Daily Mail)