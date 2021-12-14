Defending champions City have lost just twice all season and sit top of the pile, 14 positions and 22 points better off than 15th-placed Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are only five points clear of the drop zone but Portuguese centre-back Dias is full of respect for tonight's visitors and mindful of last season's two clashes against the Whites.

City were held to a 1-1 draw in an epic clash at Elland Road last October and Leeds then recorded a famous 2-1 victory at the Etihad six months later as Stuart Dallas netted a brace.

RESPECT: For Leeds United from Manchester City star Ruben Dias, above. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Pep Guardiola's side are approaching tonight's contest following Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Wolves and, speaking to mancity.com, Dias said of Leeds: "They are a different opponent to Wolves, but it is another team that is a highly demanding game.

"The team has a particular way of playing and we know about that. The two games against them (last season) are always two very different games from every other in the season.

“It will be a different challenge and we need to be as ready as we can for it. That is the only thing we can do.

“We know how strong they will be and we will need to be at our best once again to beat them.”

