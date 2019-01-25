Rotherham United v Leeds United: The lowdown on Millers injuries, form, key stats and what Paul Warne has said

Leeds United travel to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what are the key things you need to know about the Millers?

What are Rotherham's latest injuries?

The lowdown on Rotherham United.

The Millers will be without several players tomorrow including Joe Newell, Jamie Proctor and Ryan Williams, while a bout of illness has affected some players this week, including Richie Towell.

Semi Ajayi (knee) and Clark Robertson (ankle) have also been inflicted with injury issues this week although Warne is hopeful that the pair will feature.



What has Paul Warne said about Leeds?

“I think they are excellent," Warne told his pre-match press conference. "They are like a little Manchester City with the way they play with the five up front in the five channels of the pitch.

“They back each other one-on-one all over the pitch, which not many teams in the Championship do and they make it hard for you.

“They are very athletic and there are not many times that we play against a team who I think are more athletic than us and they can all handle the ball.

“They are the stand-out team in the league, comfortably.”

What is Rotherham's recent run of form?

Last five: LLWLL

The Millers have won just once in their last five fixtures and have bagged just two victories since the start of November.

Paul Warne's men fell to a 4-2 defeat to Brentford last time out which was preceded by a 1-0 loss away at Ipwich Town and a humbling 7-0 hammering at Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Rotherham sit 21st in the Championship table with 25 points from 28 games this season having won 5, drawn 10 and lost 13 which leaves them just two points above the drop zone.

What formation do Rotherham United play?

Preferred formation: 4-1-4-1

Paul Warne has deployed a number of different formation in the Championship this season - six to be exact.

Rotherham's most used formation is the 4-1-4-1 that will be familiar to most Whites fans as it is also Marcelo Bielsa favoured line-up. The Millers are again expected to match up the Whites in south Yorkshire.

Here are Rotherham United's key stats this season...

Games played: 28

Goals scored: 27

Goals conceded: 46

Yellow cards: 40

Red cards: 2

Shots per game (avg): 13.8

Possession (avg): 43.9%

Top goalscorer: Will Vaulks (5)

Top assists: Will Vaulks (5)

Home form - P14 W5 D6 L3

Things to look out for...

Rotherham have lost their past three league matches against the Whites.

United have lost three of their past four away games in all competitions against Rotherham.

Only Millwall (14) have conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of matches this season in the Championship than Rotherham United (11).