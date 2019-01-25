Rotherham United v Leeds United: Respectful Marcelo Bielsa wary of direct threat of Millers

MARCELO BIELSA is braced for the threat of a direct approach from Saturday's Championship hosts Rotherham United - admitting Leeds United will need to be "careful" from allowing the Millers to "grow inside the game."

Championship leaders United visit fourth-bottom Rotherham United looking to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 loss at Stoke City and a display head coach Bielsa felt was United's worst display of the season.

Despite still leading the division, the Whites have lost three of their last four and Bielsa is now preparing himself for a very particular type of threat from Saturday afternoon's hosts.

Having already admitted that Leeds have had problems defending corners, Bielsa admits that capitalising on set pieces will be a key part of Rotherham's game plan.

Twenty places and 29 points separate the two sides in the Championship table but respectful Bielsa says the style of Paul Warne's side is no better or worse than that of his Whites'.

"There are different styles," said Bielsa.

"They usually play long balls. They use prolongations of the ball and 50/50 balls, they try to get the second balls. They use long throw-in, they rely on set pieces.

"And we have different styles. Ours is not better or worse than theirs. They will try to play using their style and we will try to play using ours.

"I think they know what they have to neutralise in our game to weaken us.

"And we know what we have to be careful about to prevent the opponent from growing inside the game."

Bielsa has already named his side for the clash at the New York Stadium with the Argentinian head coach set to make two changes with one of them enforced.

Centre-back Pontus Jansson serves a one-game ban for being sent off following a second booking in last weekend's loss at Stoke and the Swede will be replaced by Kalvin Phillips who himself returns from a three-match suspension for his straight red card in the 4-2 loss at Nottingham Forest.

January recruit and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will also make his Whites debut in goal and replace Bailey Peacock-Farrell.